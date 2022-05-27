Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.78.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.70 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

