Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.47.

TSE RY traded up C$1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching C$130.52. 599,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,369. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$123.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.35.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

