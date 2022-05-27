Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.47.
TSE RY traded up C$1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching C$130.52. 599,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,369. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$123.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.35.
In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.