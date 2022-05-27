Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.60.

Royal Mail stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

