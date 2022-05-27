Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

ROYMY stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

