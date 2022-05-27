Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Royale Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royale Energy (ROYL)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.