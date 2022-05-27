Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

