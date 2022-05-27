Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

