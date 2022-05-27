Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 3,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,792. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.