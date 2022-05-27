Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABRP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $4,908,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.
SABRP opened at $99.70 on Friday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $189.77.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
