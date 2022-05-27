Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Sabre Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

