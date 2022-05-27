Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $554.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

