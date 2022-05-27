Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Safran has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($145.74) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

