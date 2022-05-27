Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. Salesforce reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full year sales of $31.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Salesforce.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,645. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM opened at $162.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.
Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salesforce (CRM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.