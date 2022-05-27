Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 137.8% in May

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,702.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 245,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,033.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,722,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 478,504 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000.

Shares of SMM stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.