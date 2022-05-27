Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.15) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

