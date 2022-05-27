Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOT. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

IOT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

