Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 51.7% in May

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

