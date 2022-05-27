Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.14. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,813,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266,766 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,466,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,096,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

