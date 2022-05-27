Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in May

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.