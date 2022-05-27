Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in May

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.