Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Market Perform

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

