Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Market Perform

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($291.49) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($177.66) to €162.00 ($172.34) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($312.77) to €313.00 ($332.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

