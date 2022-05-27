Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,104,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 913,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.