Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.