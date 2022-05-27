Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Purchases $60,225.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saul Centers stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 49.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 90.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

