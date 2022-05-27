Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

