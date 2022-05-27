Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $40.01 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

