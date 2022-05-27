Schroders (SDR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schroders (LON: SDR) recently:

5/27/2022 – Schroders had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Schroders had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Schroders had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/1/2022 – Schroders had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Schroders had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($49.33) to GBX 3,720 ($46.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,942 ($37.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,030.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,263.84. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

