Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $3.55 on Friday. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

