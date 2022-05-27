Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

