Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($71.28) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €56.80 ($60.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($78.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

