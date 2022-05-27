Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €67.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($79.79) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.89) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $$62.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

