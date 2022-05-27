Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to announce $443.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.83 million and the lowest is $424.57 million. Seagen reported sales of $388.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

SGEN stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

