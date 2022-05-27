Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.