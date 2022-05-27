Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

