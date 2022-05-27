SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). SeaSpine also reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaSpine.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPNE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.65. 154,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,145. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $21.98.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.