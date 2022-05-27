SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

