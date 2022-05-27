Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SOMLY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

