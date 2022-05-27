Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SSIF opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.52. Secured Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

