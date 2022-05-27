Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SSIF opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.52. Secured Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.
