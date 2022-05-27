SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

