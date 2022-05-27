Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SELB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.