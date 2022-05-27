Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SERA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.76.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38,185.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

