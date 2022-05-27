Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.13 ($2.22).

LON SRP opened at GBX 171.51 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.30. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.70 ($2.16).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($221,981.88).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

