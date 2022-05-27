Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SECCF stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
Serco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
