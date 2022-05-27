Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Barclays

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SECCF stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

