Share Buyback Program Announced by Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 345,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

