ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 848,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 48,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,090. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

