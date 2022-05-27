Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in May

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.