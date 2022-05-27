ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $217,863.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $740,377.69.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.33. 211,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,892. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.59.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

