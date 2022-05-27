Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$153,514.04 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total value of C$153,514.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,298.48.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein purchased 2,959 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06.
Shares of SHOP stock traded up C$12.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$461.05. 129,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$658.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,148.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$402.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market cap of C$58.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.
Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
