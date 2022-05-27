Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Declines By 48.9%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
