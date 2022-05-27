Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Decreases By 59.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

