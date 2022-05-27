Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Rises By 152.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

ADVZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

